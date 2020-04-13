Cabarrus County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 180 cases

By WBTV Web Staff | April 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 8:07 PM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County health officials reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 180 countywide cases.

In an update on Monday, April 13, officials from Cabarrus Health Alliance reported that the county has 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Officials continue to ask residents to to stay at home and only travel when it is essential and wear a cloth mask when doing essential trips.

Residents are advised to wash their hands and keeping a physical distance of six feet.

For questions related to the Cabarrus County “Stay at Home” Proclamation, email response@cabarrushealth.org

  • Health Information Hotline: 704-920-1213.
  • Email: healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org.

