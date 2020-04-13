Another day no COVID-19 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials say there has been an increase of 16 COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.
The good news is that no additional deaths have been reported in the county, leaving the total number of coronavirus-deaths at 12.
Mecklenburg County is still reporting 951 coronavirus cases, the same number it had on Sunday. The state is reporting 970 virus cases in the county, as of Monday morning.
This is the third day in a row that no deaths in Mecklenburg County were reported.
We are now more than 30 days into an emergency declaration in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in the community.
Highlights about the reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.
- Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 9, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 9, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 9, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 9, 2020)
