After a rough start, severe storms unlikely the rest of the week

Tuesday will be dry again. Highs will reach the upper 60s. There is a small shower chance on Wednesday but severe weather doesn’t appear to be an issue. It will be on the cool side though. Highs will only reach the low 60s. That means much of the day will be spent in the 50s. The coolest night of the week will be Wednesday night. We will fall to the 30s. Most of us should remain above freezing but if you have plants you want to protect, that would be the night with the best potential for frost.