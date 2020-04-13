After a rough start, severe storms unlikely the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We started Monday with severe storms but we will end it in a much calmer way.
The wind will continue to die down through the evening.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s so frost shouldn’t be an issue.
Tuesday will be dry again. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
There is a small shower chance on Wednesday but severe weather doesn’t appear to be an issue.
It will be on the cool side though. Highs will only reach the low 60s.
That means much of the day will be spent in the 50s.
The coolest night of the week will be Wednesday night. We will fall to the 30s.
Most of us should remain above freezing but if you have plants you want to protect, that would be the night with the best potential for frost.
Thursday and Friday look to be dry and nice again.
Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
Models aren’t agreeing on our weekend weather.
One model is bringing in plenty of sun and the other is bringing in plenty of rain.
Obviously, they can’t both be right. For now, know there is a chance for rain – but no need to rearrange your schedule at this point.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
