Stockpiled food for coronavirus? How to keep it safe during a storm or power outage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob / Charlotte Observer) - Amid the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home order for North Carolina, many residents are eating out less and have stocked up on groceries. With severe weather expected to hit the Carolinas through Monday and the potential for power outages, here’s how to keep that food safe.
The Sunday afternoon forecast showed thunderstorms and damaging winds expected in the region, with a possibility of tornadoes and large hail. The weather could bring damage to trees, power lines and electrical equipment, Duke Energy said in a note to customers Saturday.
PREPARING TO LOSE POWER
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends having appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. If the power goes out, thermometers can help you determine whether food is safe to eat. Prior to a storm, ensure the temperature for your freezer is at or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and the refrigerator is at or below 40 degrees.
To help cool food in your fridge, make ice cubes and freeze containers of water ahead of a storm. Freeze refrigerated items that you don’t need right away, such as meat and poultry.
If flooding is a concern, store food and bottled water on shelves that are high enough off the ground to stay dry.
PROTECT FOOD DURING AN OUTAGE
To keep the fridge and freezer cold, keep the doors closed as much as possible. An unopened, properly cooled refrigerator can keep food cold for around 4 hours, according to the FDA. A full freezer will maintain its temperature for about two days.
If the power is out for a long time, purchase dry or block ice. When you consume frozen or refrigerated food, ensure it is cooked to the minimum internal temperature to help kill any bacteria.
Spoiled food can cause illness. If refrigerated food was held in an environment at more than 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours, throw it out, food safety experts recommend.
If there is flooding, use bottled water for drinking, washing and preparing food. If not available, boil tap water for one minute before using it. And do not eat any food that could have touched flood water.
Follow guidance from local governments and water services on when to boil water.
CHECK FOOD TEMPS FOR SAFETY
After the power comes back on, check the temperature of food in the fridge and freezer. If the power was out for less than four hours, refrigerated food should be safe to eat if the doors remained shut.
Perishable food, such as meat, poultry and milk, that has a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit are likely safe but should be consumed immediately. Eating perishable foods that have not been kept sufficiently cold can cause illness, even if they are cooked.
Contact your health care provider if you think you have a foodborne illness. You can also report it to the FDA by phone at 1-800-FDA-1088 or online.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.