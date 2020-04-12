South Carolina now reporting 87 deaths, more than 3,400 coronavirus cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials reported 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional deaths on Monday.
The state now has 3,439 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 87 deaths in the state.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 19 cases
- Chesterfield County: 23 cases
- Lancaster County: 66 total cases
- York County: 136 cases
DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 2.
On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.
As of April 12, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,554 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,242 positive and 9,312 were negative. A total of 32,764 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday morning, 5,748 hospital beds are available and 5,908 are utilized, which is a 50.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
