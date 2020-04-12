South Carolina now reporting 82 deaths, more than 3,300 coronavirus cases across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials reported 113 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Sunday.
The state now has 3,319 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 82 deaths in the state.
York County reports seven new cases and Lancaster County has three more.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 18 cases
- Chesterfield County: 22 cases
- Lancaster County: 65 total cases
- York County: 134 cases
As of April 11, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10.335 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,225 positive and 9,110 were negative. A total of 31,426 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday morning, 5,898 hospital beds are available and 5,715 are utilized, which is a 50.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
