Silver Alert issued for missing Kannapolis teen
By WBTV Web Staff | April 12, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 9:59 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kannapolis teenager believed to be endangered.

Saniya Jayera McNeill, 15, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

McNeill, who is black and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, was last seen on the 2100 block of Lane Street.

Anyone with information on McNeill’s whereabouts should call Kannapolis Police at 704-920-4000.

