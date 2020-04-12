57 people at Chatham County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

“We are grateful for the courage and dedication of health care and public health workers,” added Long. “This outbreak is a reminder to all Chatham County residents of the importance of following public health guidance. Now more than ever before, we must: Stay at home except for essential trips, avoid gathering with others who don’t live with you, maintain distance from others if you must go out, wear a face covering and wash your hands regularly. Our ability to slow the spread of the virus, protect our critical workers and those at greatest risk of serious illness, and respond to events like this depends on everyone taking responsibility.”