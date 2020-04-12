Neighbors sing ‘Amazing Grace’ for woman with ALS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors gathered in the streets at social distance to sing a special song wishing a woman with ALS a Happy Easter.
Penny Wood lives in the Crown Ridge community of New Hanover County.
The neighborhood typically hosts a large Easter egg hunt, but that was called off amid coronavirus concerns.
Instead, on a breezy Sunday morning, people stood at the ends of driveways and spread out along the road to wish Ms. Wood well with their own rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
