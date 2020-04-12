Mecklenburg County reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second-straight day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second day in a row, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Mecklenburg County.
Health officials said on Sunday that there have been 12 deaths related to the virus.
However, that total has remained the same on Saturday and Sunday.
The county also reports 18 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the updated total to 951, as of Sunday afternoon. North Carolina reports 954 cases in Mecklenburg County.
We are now more than 30 days into an emergency declaration in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in the community.
Highlights about the reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.
- Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 9, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 9, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 9, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 9, 2020)
