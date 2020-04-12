Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-NC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
NC reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in North Carolina and the statewide death toll has increased by six. That's according to information released by the state health department Saturday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 404 cases over a 24-hour span, bringing the state total to 4,312. That figure is almost uncertainly an undercount because not everyone with the illness is tested. Eighty deaths have been confirmed, according to the information the department posted online Saturday. Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 19,700.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH-EARLY EASTER
Church displaced by virus moves Easter service to beat storm
CLOVER, S.C. (AP) — The coronavirus has pushed the members of Relevant Church in Clover, South Carolina, out of their usual church setting. Impending bad weather made the church hold its Easter Sunday service on Saturday. Nearly 300 people pulled up in cars, SUVs and trucks to listen to Pastor Matt McGarity’s sermon on an FM radio station. Vehicles were carefully spaced apart and the congregation was asked to stay inside them — but many used horns and hazard lights to cheer on the message. Member Kelly Hills said the congregation felt the evening was like "any Easter morning. Joyful, expectant, hopeful.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRICE GOUGING
$100 toilet paper roll among NC price gouging complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina attorney general’s office has received over a thousand coronavirus-related price gouging complaints. Among them: a Facebook marketplace seller asking $100 for a roll of toilet paper. TV station WTVD reports of the approximately 1,200 complaints made since a state of emergency was declared and the price gouging law went into effect, 54 percent involve grocery items. Consumers also reported being charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products and face masks. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office says it is investigating nine North Carolina-based sellers on Amazon. Those sellers are accused of raising prices on coronavirus-related products by more than 40 percent.
BIRD FLU OUTBREAK
Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in northeast South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the United States since it was reported in a Tennessee chicken flock in 2017. A less severe strain of bird flu had been detected along the North Carolina and South Carolina state recently but the case in Chesterfield County, South Carolina discovered on Monday was found to be a more fatal and easily spread strain. More than 32,000 turkeys in the flock were euthanized. The USDA confirmed it Thursday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCIAL DISTANCE POWWOW
Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest powwows in the country have been canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow. They're sharing videos of colorful displays of culture and tradition that are at their essence meant to uplift people during difficult times. The posts have become a nearly daily dose of medicine, songs, dances, well wishes, humor and happy birthdays. The site also hosts a live powwow on the weekend where an emcee patches in drum groups, singers and dancers from across the country.
COYOTE SIGHTINGS
Coyote Ugly: Coyote sightings increase possibly due to virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials said coyote sighting were on the rise in North Carolina but that may be because more residents are at home. A Wildlife Resources Commission press release said increase sighting were due to changes in residents behavior because of the new coronavirus. The release said since people were home, the opportunity to see the animals has increased. The release also said coyotes may be venturing out because people weren’t outside. Coyotes naturally stay away from people if possible but sightings typically peak in May while coyotes raise their young. The release said residents should “deter” coyotes from coming too close by making the animal uncomfortable.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina surpasses 3,900 coronavirus cases
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina report another 257 cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number cases in the state above 3,900. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday that the state now has 3,908 cases with 74 deaths since the initial case was discovered on March 3. The agency says there are 423 people hospitalized with coronavirus. Jones County health officials reported their first death Friday. A news release from the agency identified the victim as a person in their 70s with underlying medical conditions.