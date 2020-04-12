Four inmates at N.C. federal prison die of coronavirus within three days

BUTNER, N.C. (WBTV) - Four inmates who were held at a North Carolina federal prison died of COVID-19 within the past three days.
The inmates were in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner I in Butner, North Carolina.
Inmate John Doe, who tested positive for the virus on March 30 after going into respiratory failure, died at a hospital on Monday.
The 46-year-old Doe had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions. He was serving a 57-month term for making materially false statements.
Inmate Andre Williams died on Saturday after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 5. The 78-year-old also had a long-term pre-existing medical condition.
Willams was serving life in prison for armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gary Edward Nixon, an inmate who was serving a 155-month sentence for selling drugs, died on Sunday. He tested positive for the virus on March 29. The 57-year-old had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
Inmate Charles Richard Rootes was hospitalized March 26, placed on a ventilator a day later and pronounced dead on Saturday.
The 81-year-old Tennessee man was serving a 99-year sentence for kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and rape. He had been at the prison in Butner since October 22, 2019.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Rootes had long-term, preexisting medical conditions.
FCI Butner is a medium-security facility that houses 641 male inmates.
