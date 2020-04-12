First Alert for rain on Easter Sunday and storms Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A very strong storm system will try to give us problems for about 24 hours.
Rain will move in during the day on Sunday. It could be heavy at times and even a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. The bigger concern for severe weather will arrive late tonight/early Monday morning – a time when many could be sleeping. A cold front, combined with very strong upper level winds will give any storm the ability to really take off. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes are all possible.
Please download the WBTV weather app and keep your phone’s volume on tonight to make sure you know if any warnings are issued for your area. It seems likely that most of the storms will be headed east by 8-9 a.m. on Monday.
The rest of Monday will turn out to be pretty nice. The sun will return and highs will be close to 80°. Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler but the sun will stick around.
Another batch of rain will arrive on Wednesday. It will be a cool day too. Highs may not even reach 60°. Then we dry out again for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Thursday and close to 70° on Friday.
Have a good Easter Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
