First Alert for rain on Easter Sunday and storms Monday morning

Rain will move in during the day on Sunday. It could be heavy at times and even a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs today will be in the upper 60s. The bigger concern for severe weather will arrive late tonight/early Monday morning – a time when many could be sleeping. A cold front, combined with very strong upper level winds will give any storm the ability to really take off. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes are all possible.