Empty churches celebrate empty tomb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - It will be an Easter like no other for Charlotte-area churches.
Instead of being packed with people, the pews will be empty – another casualty in the battle to slow the advance of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Easter is Christianity’s most holy day, a time when the faithful fill churches to celebrate what they believe to be the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year, though, Easter’s “Alleluias” are moving online, with many churches livestreaming their services.
But in a sense, congregants will still be present at Matthews United Methodist Church. The Matthews church asked its members to send selfies to be placed on pews in the sanctuary, according to the Rev. Chuck Wilson, the church’s pastor. The photo array will be left up – and added to – until the stay-at-home period passes and normal services resume.
Wilson praised the faithful of his church. “I think they know by the efforts that they are making by staying home that they are helping to save lives,” he said.
Matthews United Methodist has not been spared by the pandemic. Last week, Holy Week, COVID-19 took one member’s life, Wilson said. Before then, the congregation hadn’t been touched by the virus, he said, but now “our hearts are broken. So it touches us most intimately with that death.”