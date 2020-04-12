67 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at Concord nursing home

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coronavirus spread has severely impacted a Concord nursing home.
Cabarrus County Health Alliance says there are 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation Center.
Health officials administered tests to more than 300 patients and staff members with connections to the long-term care facility, including those who asymptomatic, on April 9 and 10.
Officials expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to increase.
The rehab center has implemented strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility, including increasing personal protective equipment; closing communal spaces, such as the dining room; utilizing single-use eating utensils and plates; and restricting visitors.
Cabarrus Health Alliance says that 174 Cabarrus County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, which is an increase of 49 from Saturday’s report.
More than 1,900 tests have been taken in the county.
“We need our community to step up in a big way,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA’s new health director. “Simply put, assume you are having contact with the virus every time you leave your home. We are at that point in Cabarrus County.”
The public health command center and phone lines are open all weekend. For questions or concerns, email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.
