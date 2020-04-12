Churches adapt to the pandemic for Easter celebration services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You can't go exploring for brunch options in uptown like you used to, or plan a fun night out on the town.
The push to continue social distancing is stopping a lot of our usual day to day activities, but it didn’t stop Easter celebrations.
The term “Bedside Baptist” has a new meaning as of this Easter Weekend. If you wanted to, you could have virtually gone to several different church services.
Bishop Corey Moses, of Redemption Christian Ministries, had no other choice but to stream his sermon. He tested positive for COVID-19 and because he was too sick to preach. He let his wife step in.
The different pastors across the Charlotte area have different tastes in worship music, but all showcased very similar messages of faith and hope. The words were geared towards parishioners who may be experiencing the toughest time of their lives.
In one case, it was a church member at Bright Light Baptist Church in Midland who served his Pastor, Ronnie Simpson.
Looking to bring some normalcy to this year’s less than traditional Easter, Caleb Webster printed pictures of all the members, cut them out and sat them in the pews so Pastor Simpson could have his usual view while streaming his sermon.
“The fact they even thought about me, that was really encouraging. We have a lot of good young folks, we’re a really fundamental, conservative church and it’s good to have people who have confidence in you. It really does,” said Pastor Simpson.
Comforting words are needed now more than ever. The church continues to bring communities peace through this season of sickness and loss.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.