Belmont neighborhood connects by decorating cross with flowers on Easter Sunday

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A family in Belmont’s Glenmere neighborhood found a way to celebrate their faith this Easter Sunday, with their neighbors, while staying physically apart.
“I was laying in bed last week, and I felt like it was just something God asked me to do,” Hannah Rhyne says.
A wooden cross sits on the front lawn of her family’s home. Once Rhyne had the idea, she asked her grandfather if he could build it.
“He just happened to have two pieces of woods, and the three bolts, and he had the stand for a previous church he had built for,” she says.
The Rhyne family found a way for their community to still feel connected on this Easter holiday, without church, or any community events.
“We thought, ‘Hey, this could be a fun thing we can do,’” Brad Rhyne says. “We sent out an email to the neighborhood saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got a cross up, everybody come decorate it with flowers.’”
And, they did.
Neighbors brought flowers from their own gardens to cover the cross in bright pinks and purples. They say it is tough to be without an extended family due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but it is nice to feel the presence of their community.
“To see everybody out and spending time with their families, even though we’re far apart, just seeing them out and about, is pretty special,” Brad Ryan says.
They are grateful for that connection, and this new way they have found to share their faith, and celebrate this day.
“So much about our faith is connecting with other people, and showing that outwardly,” he says. “So to be able to show that outwardly for people driving by, or people walking by, is important to us as well.”
The family says they plan to continue this as a new tradition, for years to come.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.