Woman airlifted with severe burns from Concord apartment fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was seriously injured when a fire broke out Saturday morning in an apartment unit in Concord.
The woman suffered severe burns and was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
Officials say the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Blume Avenue.
A woman was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Fire officials say neighbors tried to help the woman out of the home but were unsuccessful. Firefighters broke into the home and got her out.
The fire was controlled in 10 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.