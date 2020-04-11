Strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning

Easter Sunday will start out dry in most places. Sunrise was at 6:54 a.m. We will start the day in the mid 40s, so there isn’t another frost threat. Rain will move in during the day. The afternoon and evening look pretty wet. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms, but the best chance will arrive overnight. Even though this isn’t the time we typically see storms, the upper level winds will be very strong and that is why our severe threat is greater this time. There is a good possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even a few tornadoes from late in the night, into the morning on Monday.