Strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While today should be beautiful, rain is likely for a good part of Easter Sunday and storms will likely move in late at night, into the morning on Monday. Make sure you have the WBTV weather app handy, with the volume on, in case there are warnings overnight while you are asleep.
Saturday will be a beautiful one. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the upper 60s. That is a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
Easter Sunday will start out dry in most places. Sunrise was at 6:54 a.m. We will start the day in the mid 40s, so there isn’t another frost threat. Rain will move in during the day. The afternoon and evening look pretty wet. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms, but the best chance will arrive overnight. Even though this isn’t the time we typically see storms, the upper level winds will be very strong and that is why our severe threat is greater this time. There is a good possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even a few tornadoes from late in the night, into the morning on Monday.
We will dry out after the thunderstorms clear the area on Monday. The day will turn out to be pretty decent and highs will reach the upper 70s.
We will cool off again for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Another rain chance will arrive on Wednesday morning.
Make it a great Easter weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.