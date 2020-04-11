Protesters demand that officials reduce jail population to prevent spread of COVID-19

The protest was organized by Decarcerate Mecklenburg, a group of activists, lawyers and community leaders who gathered at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to advocate for those in jails and prisons. The group — which includes lawyers from the Public Defender’s Office as well as members of the Bail Project and the N.C. American Civil Liberties Union — has asked officials to reduce the jail population for the safety of inmates due to the spread of COVID-19.