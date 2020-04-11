Police search for missing 78-year-old man in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old Hickory man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
A Silver Alert was issued for Clyde Melvin Walker, who was last seen on 14 St. Dr. NE in Hickory.
Walker is described as a white male, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds with blue eyes. He has gray, balding hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark green Shurtape hat, green henly with a white t-shirt, jeans and brown slippers.
Anyone with information Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.