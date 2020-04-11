More than half of new Cabarrus County COVID-19 cases from nursing facility

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County had its largest one-day jump of coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
More than half of the new cases are from Five Oaks Rehab in Concord. More than 300 residents and staff have been tested.
As of Saturday afternoon, 125 county residents were confirmed with cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 28 from Friday.
More than 1,800 coronavirus tests have been administered to Cabarrus County residents.
“We need our community to step up in a big way,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA’s new health director. “Simply put, assume you are having contact with the virus every time you leave your home. We are at that point in Cabarrus County.”
The public health command center and phone lines are open all weekend. For questions or concerns, email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.
