Mecklenburg County closed the park parking lots, but it slow the crowds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This past week, Mecklenburg County Commission members decided to shut down vehicle access to all of the parks in the area after there were complaints that visitors were crowding together and not obeying the social distancing guidelines.
While you could still enjoy walking trails and nature preserves, the rule made it more difficult to get to the parks.
On Saturday, Charlotte parks were still packed, but people were spaced out from each other, realizing the next step the commission will take is to shut these parks down altogether.
"Because I feel like the longer we don't follow it the longer we're going to keep getting more and more restrictions, and if we just buckle down and follow it now, it could be over faster,” said Freedom Park visitor Lizzie Schwartz.
The Board of County Commissioners is trying keep people separated and lessen the impact on the COVID-19 virus.
“There’s kind of a big group over there and that’s going to get the parks shut down,” a park visitor said.
Councilmember Tariq Bokhari was one of the first officials to really sound the alarm of the social distancing problem.
“For two weeks straight, each weekend, the parks and greenways have been bombarded with people with no regard to social distancing,” Bokhari said.
That was followed by cell phone footage showing packed uptown parks.
Since then, the county levied restrictions not allowing cars to be driven into surrounding parking lots, even using deputies to guard the gates.
While that helped with crowd control in places like Freedom Park, rangers had to patrol on foot in areas where there were no gates to limit people.
"He stopped me from throwing the football because it was organized throwing,” a park visitor said.
While some can have a lighthearted look at the stepped-up patrols, officials say if people don’t comply, there can be greater consequences, including shutting the parks down altogether.
With warmer weather on the way, many are beginning to see the stark reality ahead of them.
"It’s definitely like your own little community and if people get too close, people freak out,” a park visitor said. That sense of urgency is what experts say will help us get through this pandemic faster.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.