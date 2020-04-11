Homeless woman shot multiple times at southwest Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of four males shot a homeless woman in the leg Saturday evening at a park in southwest Charlotte.
Police responded to the shooting around 6:23 p.m. at Archdale Park on Cherrycrest Lane.
The group of males walked into the park and shot the woman, who was living at the park, multiple times, according to police.
She was taken to the Atrium Health – Main with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators don’t yet know the motive of the attack.
