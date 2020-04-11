Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Carey had long been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71. The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise — then the New England Whalers — win the World Hockey Association’s first title in 1972-73. He also was an assistant coach in Carolina, and son-in-law L.J. Scarpace was the team’s video coach. Webster had 33 goals and 42 assists in 102 career NHL games with Boston, Detroit and California Webster then jumped to the WHA, where he had 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games with the Whalers.
UNDATED (AP) — Jason Hehir is the director of “The Last Dance" documentary from ESPN and Netflix that tells the story of Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls. The 10-part series begins airing April 19. Hehir says it has been a big task to get the documentary done, especially since its debut date was moved up two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s cancellation of pro days and team visits because of the coronavirus pandemic likely will impact the draft prospects of injured players and those with checkered pasts. Those who performed poorly at the scouting combine or didn't participate in drills won't get another opportunity to make a more favorable impression. Only about a quarter of pro days were held before the NFL shut down March 13. Among players who could have used face time with teams are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, California safety Ashtyn Davis, Arkansas tight end C.J. O'Grady, and receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Laviska Shenault of Colorado.
UNDATED (AP) — Virtual racing has helped motorsports lead the way in creating competition during the shutdown of sports. NASCAR's iRacing league was already in place and the stock car series quickly got its stars to compete. Now nearly every series has regular virtual racing for its competitors and a lot of its on national television. Virtual racing can be found nearly every day of the week on TV or online. Drivers are gaining newfound fame or sponsorship, and viewers get to see their stars.
UNDATED (AP) — The popularity of virtual motorsports racing on television has come with surprising success stories. Timmy Hill has won a virtual race and since put together a partnership with Pit Boss Grills. Landon Cassill, who doesn’t currently have a Cup Series ride, landed a paying sponsor for the iRacing league. He is hopeful the platform keeps him on the radar when racing resumes.