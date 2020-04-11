FIRST ALERT for Easter Sunday into Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rain will develop through the day Sunday with a few strong to severe storms possible later in the day.
Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday night into early Monday morning as a cold front moves into the WBTV viewing area.
Scattered rain showers and cool temperatures return for Wednesday.
Tonight will feature increasing clouds with overnight low temperatures in the 40s by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday morning sunrise will be at 6:55 am.
Easter Sunday morning will start off mostly cloudy with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s.
As we continue through the day on Sunday, rain showers are expected to increase with thunderstorms possible as a warm front lifts into the region.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain showers are expected to continue and become heavy at times as we go from Sunday night into Monday morning.
A cold front is expected to move across the Carolinas Monday morning with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Any severe thunderstorm will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.
Rain and storms are expected to diminish by midday Monday with clearing skies in the afternoon.
Monday morning will start off with low temperatures around 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Total rainfall from Easter Sunday into early Monday will be around 1 to 3 inches.
Milder temperatures return for midweek with high temperatures back into the 60s on Tuesday and upper 50s on Wednesday as scattered rain showers develop.
Drier weather returns Thursday with temperatures moderating to around 70 degrees.
Stay weather aware Easter Sunday into Monday morning!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
