Duke Energy preps for damaging winds, severe weather

“We know how important electricity is to customers at a time when so many are home all day, every day,” said Duke Energy Carolinas storm director Jason Hollifield. “Add to that, this is an important holiday weekend and sacred time for many people. We will work to respond to power outages as quickly as they occur, recognizing we must also ensure the safety of our crews and the communities we serve through proper social distancing practices and other protective measures. We appreciate our customers’ patience and support as we work to serve all of our customers in the Carolinas.”