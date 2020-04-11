Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police see increase in car break-ins during stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say some thieves could be looking for a quick buck at your expense.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is seeing an increase in car break-ins during the coronavirus outbreak and the stay-at-home orders.
Within the past week, officials say there has been a four percent increase in car break-ins in Charlotte.
Police say the overwhelming majority of cars that are broken in to are left unlocked.
Officers are urging people to lock their cars and remove their belongings.
