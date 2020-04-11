Charlotte Bishop who tested positive for COVID-19 is urging other church leaders to hold Easter service online only

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It doesn’t matter how small your church congregation might be.
A Charlotte Bishop who tested positive for the coronavirus is urging all religious leaders to hold Easter services online and online only.
Church is still church even if you’re not physically in the building.
Even though it can be a tough decision to stay put, getting the gospel online works just the same according to Bishop Cory Moses of Redemption Christian Ministries.
“We know that it is celebration time. That this holiday is more important to us than Christmas, it’s more important to us than Mother’s Day, and this is our opportunity to show the world that we’re not ignorant individuals. That we are people with integrity,” said Bishop Moses.
Bishop Moses has been spending the last several days at home trying to recover from the virus.
He has also gone to solely online services through Facebook. This was before his diagnosis.
His own experience living with the virus is why he feels so strongly about pushing other church leaders to start streaming if they’re not already.
“I never would have thought I would have the level of anxiety that I have dealing with this,” Bishop Moses said.
Bishop Moses says some days are better than others.
There are days he struggles to breathe and sometimes he’s afraid to go to sleep because of it. He declares it’s his faith that carries him through and helps him to hush all his negative thoughts.
“I know who holds my future. I know who I’m confident in, but the humanistic part of me has been challenged,” Bishop Moses said.
Bishop Moses says that it’s the people who make up the church.
The church building just holds the service and will still be there when the virus eventually clears out. He just really wants to make sure you keep yourself well so everyone can get to those days a lot quicker.
“Show love virtually. Show love inside your home,” Bishop Moses said.
