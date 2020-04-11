Abortion is banned in Texas, again

For nearly three weeks, the vast majority of abortion services in Texas have been mostly unavailable. On March 23, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance that abortion services would be included in the Governor's suspension of "non-essential" medical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order included all pregnancy termination "not medically necessary to preserve the life or health" of the patient. Doctors who violate the order face "penalties of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time.