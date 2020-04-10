'We just wanted to give back’: Brewing companies make, donate thousands of hand sanitizers to Atrium facilities

At The Unknown Brewing Co., owner Brad Shell sourced their hand sanitizer ingredients and materials from area distributors. For several days, Shell and his employees mixed the hand sanitizer using their 80-gallon, in-house still, which is normally used to produce their own lines of whiskey, gin, vodka and rum. They packaged and labeled the hand sanitizer in 4-ounce bottles, which they chose to brand under the name “Good Hands.”