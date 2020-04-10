'We just wanted to give back’: Brewing companies make, donate thousands of hand sanitizers to Atrium facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To help flatten the coronavirus curve, a couple of Charlotte brewing companies are making hand sanitizers and delivering it to Atrium Health facilities.
Resident Culture and Unknown brewing companies have mixed and donated more than 1,000 bottles to hand sanitizer to Atrium.
The brewing companies are using their own equipment, such as brewing tanks and stills.
It’s a way for these local brewing companies to assist those who are in the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hand sanitizers, which adhere to World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, contain pure ethanol, sterile water, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and lemon essential oil.
While Atrium Health’s Pharmacy Department has the supplies to make hand sanitizer, it does not have the facilities to mix the product due to the fumes and flammability.
Atrium Health Senior Manager of Community Engagement and Corporate Responsibility Ron Turner reached out to Resident Culture — which had recently hosted an Atrium Health International Women’s Day event at the brewery — and asked if they could help out.
“When this opportunity presented itself there was no hesitation to help out the local community, which has been so kind to us in supporting our business,” said Chris Tropeano, who serves as the head brewer at Resident Culture.
At The Unknown Brewing Co., owner Brad Shell sourced their hand sanitizer ingredients and materials from area distributors. For several days, Shell and his employees mixed the hand sanitizer using their 80-gallon, in-house still, which is normally used to produce their own lines of whiskey, gin, vodka and rum. They packaged and labeled the hand sanitizer in 4-ounce bottles, which they chose to brand under the name “Good Hands.”
The Unknown Brewing Co. has already donated 130 bottles to Atrium Health. They’ve packaged more than 7,000 bottles for distribution around the Charlotte area and to their distributors in the past week-and-a-half, with plans to keep production going so long as they can obtain the necessary supplies.
“The community has always supported us and so, we just wanted to give back,” said Tyler Powell, marketing director of The Unknown Brewing. “We love our community and we love the city of Charlotte, so, we’re just happy that we were able to figure something out and make an impact during this crisis.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.