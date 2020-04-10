Unemployed Charlotte father and son start delivering pizzas, together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With COVID-19 leaving many people out of work, some are turning to jobs they may not have considered before.
That includes a Ballantyne clothing business owner, who you may now see at your door, delivering pizzas.
“The last time I worked in a restaurant was, I think, 30 years ago,” David Frankel says.
Frankel owns his own business, Perky, LLC, but it is located in the mall, which is now closed - along with his source of income.
“I didn’t want to apply for unemployment, because I just didn’t think it would be enough,” Frankel says. “And I just rather be out doing something.”
So, he went on the job hunt, landing at the Papa John’s in his Ballantyne neighborhood.
“They gave me a hat and a shirt and said, ‘Want to start tonight?’ and I said, ‘Sure, why not! I’ve been bored the last week and a half!’”
The motivation for his new job is not only to fill time, but to pay the bills.
“My wife and I meet every morning to try to figure out what are we going to do,” he says. “How are we going to pay this bill, what can wait, what doesn’t have to wait.”
It is now also about quality time with his 17-year-old son Bryce, who was let go from his restaurant job. He was hired at the same Papa John’s, after his dad.
Bryce makes the pizzas, dad delivers.
“I’ve worked for him,” Bryce says. “But I haven’t necessarily worked with him, side by side. It’s definitely a different perspective.”
David Frankel does not know when his shop will open again, but he is fighting to keep things going for his family, in the meantime.
“Do what it takes to get through it,” he says. “Eventually things will get back to normal, but we don’t know when that normal will return.”
All of this, while getting a little more family time, in the process.
“It’s certainly been an experience,” he says. “The team has been fantastic, and the most important thing, I get to work with my son, which is awesome.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.