Third Amazon worker at Charlotte site tests positive for COVID-19, company says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - A third Amazon worker has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Charlotte area, a company spokesman confirmed Friday.
The worker is at the CLT4 site, a distribution center at 8000 Tuckaseegee Road.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” spokeswoman Alyssa Bronikowski told the Observer Friday afternoon. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
Bronikowski did not say when the worker was diagnosed or provide other details.
On Monday, Amazon confirmed two workers at Charlotte-area facilities also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One person works at the CLT2 fulfillment center on Old Dowd Road in Charlotte. The other works at the sorting center called CLT5 at 1745 Derita Road in Concord.
A company statement said other employees at the sites were alerted about confirmed cases. Anyone in close contact with a worker diagnosed with COVID-19 is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and is paid for their time at home, according to the statement.
COVID-19 MEASURES
Amazon said it has taken safety measures, including maintaining social distance at centers, adding distance between drivers and customers during deliveries. and increased cleanings at facilities.
“Masks are now available at all of our locations,” according to the statement.
Amazon also now temperature checks employees daily, according to a company statement. Anyone
registering a temperature over the CDC-recommended 100.4 degrees is asked to return home and paid up to five hours of their scheduled shift that day.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant employs hundreds at its Charlotte, Concord and Kannapolis facilities.