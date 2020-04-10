Sen. Tillis announces $919M in funding to assist NC’s health care providers

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award $919 million in grants to nearly 7,000 health care providers and health systems in North Carolina to assist with the coronavirus response.
“North Carolina’s health care providers are on the frontlines, working around the clock to combat COVID-19 and we must ensure they have the resources they need,” said Senator Tillis. “The first round of funding provides more than $900 million to our health care providers that are keeping us safe, and I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to get our country through this crisis.”
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
It will support health care-related expenses or lost revenue due to the coronavirus and ensure uninsured Americans can get the testing and treatment they need without receiving a surprise bill from a provider.
This is the first wave of funding awarded to health care providers from the $100 billion appropriated by the CARES Act.
The funds are expected to provide relief to both providers in coronavirus hotspot areas and those providers who are struggling to keep their doors open due to cancelled elective services.
More information for providers can be found on the HHS website here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.