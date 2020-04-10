Rowan County men charged with violating ‘Stay at Home’ order

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men accused of stealing from a truck outside a Salisbury business Thursday evening are of charged with violating the “Stay at Home” order.
Christian Tyler Foster, 24, and Kenyaata Evans Thompson, 26, are accused of taking a six pack of Coca-Cola and some clothing from a truck outside a business on West "C" Street.
Deputies were called and later located the suspects, who they say were in possession of the items that were reported stolen. The pair was also captured on surveillance near the larceny scene.
Both men were charged with violation of the “Stay at Home” order that’s in effect in North Carolina.
Foster was additionally charged with possession of stolen property and Thompson was additionally charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny.
