Powerful Panthers video offers message of hope: ‘We’ll come back stronger'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An emotion-evoking video tweeted by the Carolina Panthers and narrated by Julius Peppers is hitting home for Carolina residents.
With businesses closed and non-essential workers being housebound, many residents are dreaming of happier times during this coronavirus pandemic.
“Things are quiet now,” the tweet reads. “but together - we’ll come back stronger.”
The clip, posted Friday, reignites memories.
Close your eyes and listen to the background sound of the video, and you’ll imagine what the Carolinas’ “normal” used to look like - but open them - and you’ll see video of empty streets.
“Wait for it though, and it will return,” former Panther Peppers says. “These hard days and nights may break our hearts but they will never touch that spirit.”
“That was beautiful....thank you!! #KeepPounding We’ll get through this!!!!” one person tweeted in response. “RT if you cried,” tweeted another.
“How do I not touch my face if I’m crying?!?," one person tweeted. Many just commented: “chills.”
There’s no certain timetable on when the community will return to sense of normalcy, but the Panthers’ message is giving Carolina residents the hope they need.
“It reminds us to be patient and to remember that our stadiums and towers are nothing without people," Peppers said. “And it compels us, above all, to say ‘Thank You’ to the doctors and the nurses and everyone else who shines through this darkness.”
