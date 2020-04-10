13 positive COVID-19 cases at Ballantyne nursing home include residents, team members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 13 positive coronavirus cases at a Ballantyne nursing home include residents and team members.
The outbreak happened at the Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore on Providence Road W near Community House Road.
There are currently 11 residents and two team members who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The diagnosed residents’ families and physicians have been informed as have public health officials.
Officials say all of the diagnosed residents are stable, none experiencing respiratory distress. A number of these residents are without symptoms. Each of the residents are being treated in-place and are isolated on designated halls of the facility.
Officials say team members are stable and have exhibited mild symptoms.
Upon displaying symptoms, residents were immediately isolated and proper protective equipment was issued to further safeguard the residents.
Officials say Pavilion staff have been treating all facility residents under “enhanced precautions,” wearing masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
Staff members are closely monitoring all other residents and have made the decision to test all of the residents, a process that began Thursday.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our community, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps. We continue to not permit visitors per the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local health department,” a press release read.
The facility says it will continue to restrict visitation due to the spread of the coronavirus, but family is encouraged to cal and check in on family members at the facility, and connect virtually. Officials will contact families if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We want you to know that we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of infection,” facility leaders say. “This is a difficult time for everyone. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.