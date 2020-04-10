Organization uses activity bags to bring quarantined families closer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - For weeks now, we have been urged to stay at home to avoid COVID-19.
That means a lot of people are sitting inside, at home, together.
So, one South Carolina group thought it would be the perfect time to help families connect.
A Father’s Way, formally know as Lancaster Fatherhood Project, in Rock Hill and Lancaster handed goodie bags out hoping it could teach the importance of family.
The bags were filled with toys, jump ropes, watercolor sets and much more.
Scott McClain, went to A Father’s Way to pick up the bags for his children, says he is looking for more ways to spend time with them.
”They need that love and they need that affection especially from their father," McClain said.
McClain understands it is not all fun and games.
While his children see toys, McClain sees a way to keep them safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
“Try not to think about it but it’s always in the back of your head as a parent,” he said. "It’s always there and you know, it’s tough.”
A Father's Way Site Director Rodney Watts hands these bags out twice a year.
This particular time celebrates Good Friday.
The coronavirus quarantine made them more important this time around.
”Activities need to be done because we know that the walls will come in with everybody being in the house with everybody," Watts said. "So we’re just trying to provide some fun things that the family can do.”
Beyond the safety McClain wants, and the fun Watts knows the families need, Watts has another message.
”The togetherness of family is what it’s all about. You can be together with your family," Watts said. "You may not be together with the people you work and things in this time but being together with your family is very important.”
Watts knows that message requires a helping hand —something the bags deliver. A sign that shows even with the need for distance, we can always find a way to come together.
”We’re going to get through this. We just have to be patient and they have someone that’s in their corner," Watts said.
The bags were a gift for all of the fathers enrolled at A Father’s Way.
