Officials in Mecklenburg County, at Clover SC school mourn tragic loss of mother, son

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Andrew Dys / Rock Hill Herald) - Staff at a Clover school and some officials in Mecklenburg County government mourned Friday after a York County mother and her son were killed earlier this week in a double murder and suicide.
Paul Johnson Jr., 5, and his mother, Sharekia Johnson, 42, were fatally shot Wednesday outside Rock Hill, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. They said Paul Patrick Johnson Sr., Sharekia Johnson’s husband and the child’s father, shot both victims before fatally shooting himself.
Paul Johnson Jr. was a pre-kindergarten student at Oakridge Elementary School near Lake Wylie in the Clover school district, said Bryan Dillon, spokesman for the school district.
Lori Maczko, principal at the school, said the Oakridge school community is heartbroken.
“Our school family is devastated at the tragic loss of Paul Johnson,” Maczko said. “He had a personality that would light up a room, and an infectious smile. His love of music and dancing was certain to brighten anyone’s day.”
Maczko said Paul Johnson will always be remembered at the school.
“Special students like Paul make Oakridge elementary the wonderful school that it is, and he has left a mark on each of our hearts forever,” Maczko said.
Sharekia Johnson worked as an executive assistant in the Mecklenburg County Manager’s Office, across the North Carolina border in Charlotte, according to court documents and Mecklenburg County officials.
In an email to Mecklenburg County employees on Thursday, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told county employees that staff were deeply saddened by Sharekia Johnson’s death.
“She has been a valued member of our team since 2018 and we are all devastated by her loss,” Diorio wrote in the email.
Sharekia Johnson was the victim of domestic violence on Dec. 17, 2019, according to York County police and court records. Paul Patrick Johnson Sr. was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature for allegedly choking and beating his wife. He was released on $15,000 bond the next day, under the condition that he have no contact with his wife.
Paul Johnson Sr. violated bail by going to his wife’s home and was arrested again, according to court records. A York County magistrate judge revoked his bond on Dec. 27, 2019. A York County Circuit Court judge then rescinded that bond revocation on Jan. 8, and Paul Johnson Sr. was released.
He had previous court orders banning him from unauthorized contact with his wife.
On Jan. 17, 2020, a York County Family Court judge signed a restraining order against Paul Johnson Sr. that banned him from unauthorized contact with his wife, South Carolina court records show. Sharekia Johnson had sought the restraining order in late December after the initial incident and arrest, according to court records.
