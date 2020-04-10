North Carolina farmers concerned but hopeful as COVID-19 shutdowns continue

TOLUCA, N.C. (WBTV) - Ray Wright has been in the tomato business for 52 years through weather and other issues but the coronavirus is something new.
“I never seen anything like this,” Wright said.
The Wright Brothers Tomato Company grows hundreds of acres of tomatoes every summer for customers across the Carolinas and beyond.
During the winter and spring, Wright brings in Florida tomatoes to keep his customers, from schools to institutions, and others supplied.
Business shutdowns lately though have changed the business climate.
“It’s off probably 40%,” Wright said.
In Florida and California, where it is harvest time, many vegetable growers have let their crops rot because of a lack of customers.
The growing season is just beginning in the Carolinas and Wright believes the virus situation will stabilize before his crop reaches the harvest stage.
“I am hoping this thing will get behind us pretty quick,” Wright says.
It’s why, starting Monday, planting will begin for this year and his plans are to plant as he would any other year.
Down the road from Wright, farmer Jeff Crotts will start picking strawberries next week.
“We will do it as safely as we can,” Crotts said.
Pickers will be required to wear gloves, and change them often, and have their face covered. A washing station will be nearby for frequent hand washing as well.
Crotts is hoping the virus issue will pass before too long.
Other crops are on the way with peaches to be picked in June and Blackberries to follow. Apples are blooming now with picking in those orchards slated for late August.
Virus or not, Crotts says, the work will go on.
“It’s what we do,” Crotts said. He just hopes customers will follow suit.
