Neighborhood has safe celebration for Marine returning home during pandemic

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Imagine spending a half a year in a remote part of the world more than 4,000 miles away, then when you finally get to come home, it’s a new normal to practice social distancing.
How does your neighborhood and family greet you and celebrate a big homecoming? It can be done. In fact, on Friday, a Marine came home to Belmont and his neighbors figured out how to surprise him.
He had no idea any celebration was going to happen. It even took his wife by surprise, and she’s the one who organized it.
It certainly was a tribute to how much a community appreciates and cares about the people next door.
Nicolette Davis was ready to do what countless people have done before, welcome her spouse home from a military deployment.
But while USMC Major Jeremy Davis was only gone for six months doing cold weather training in Norway, the world is a very different place then it was back then.
“COVID-19 right now and times have changed and we’re doing social distancing so we couldn’t be there when he arrived on the plane when he arrived home,” Nicolette Davis said.
Being overseas meant his trip home was delayed two weeks since he had to be quarantined before taking a fight back to the states.
But when he finally arrived home, none of that mattered. All the waiting, all the worrying just sort of faded away.
His two sons couldn’t wait to jump in his arms and be held by their dad. In a world during uncertain and scary times, this is real, this is family.
This homecoming wasn’t just celebrated by his wife and kids. When his neighbors got the word Davis was set to arrive back at his home in Belmont, they mobilized themselves.
“This is an amazing group of people as you can tell come together when we need to and act as one big family,” neighbor Tom Tanzola said.
They put up signs, balloons, banners and flags. They stood outside of their homes and applauded as he passed each house one by one.
It was a sight Jeremy Davis admits he wasn’t ready for.
“I didn’t expect all the decorations and sidewalk chalk and the horns and everything, I wasn’t expecting that,” Jeremy Davis said.
Before the Davis family settled in on their new lives together, they took one more trip around the neighborhood hand in hand to see and soak in not just friends who live next door, but now – family.
The Davis family says this deployment would have been a lot more difficult, if it weren’t for their friends and neighbors.
