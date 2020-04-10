Man stabbed, arrested after breaking into Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for breaking into a home and attacking a woman in Statesville.
After breaking into the home, 28-year-old Stephon Heller was stabbed by the woman.
The woman suffered minor injuries. Heller suffered several stab wounds during the assault and was taken to a hospital.
Heller has been charged with assault by strangulation, first-degree burglary, assault on a female, communicating threats and violation of pretrial release.
Police responded to the stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Durham Avenue in Statesville.
