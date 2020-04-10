Man dies at Charlotte hospital following shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man died at a Charlotte hospital shortly after a shooting in Lancaster Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 400 block of East Barr Street. As police were en route to the scene, a female was driving the victim to MUSC HealthLancaster.
After arriving at MUSC, the victim - whose name has not been released - was airlifted to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte, where he died a short time later.
Investigators say they are following leads in the case, but have little suspect information.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.
