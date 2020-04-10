Luke Kuechly on his desire to stay connected to football and the decision to retire

“As the season concluded, I really kind of sat back and thought about it. I was so fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game for eight years and the people around me were fantastic, everybody in the Carolina Panthers organization treated me well, they taught me a lot ... I couldn’t ask for a better situation once the season ended,” Kuechly said on NBCSN. “I just knew that, you know, I had given everything I had, to be honest with you I was done at that point. It had nothing to do with changes in coaches or anything like that, I just think I knew in my heart that I gave everything I had and, at this point, it was time to move in a different direction.”