Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State economists say South Carolina will only have about $700 million extra to spend next budget year. The estimate released Thursday is a steep decline from the nearly $2 billion February estimate of extra money to spend. The culprit for the decline is the coronavirus and economists say their projections have even more uncertainty than usual. The estimate was based on a 20% drop in the U.S. economy over three months of social isolating. If the isolation period lasts longer or the downturn is worse, the estimates will likely go down too. Lawmakers plan a September return to write a new budget.