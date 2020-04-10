Holiday traditions can’t be stopped, even with churches and synagogues closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - April is a busy month for many faith communities. And although churches and temples are closed to the public due to the coronavirus, it doesn’t mean traditions stop.
Many will be tuning into services and family dinners via their laptop or phones this year. It’s unconventional, but rabbis and pastors say they’re using it as a reminder of the true meaning of the holidays.
“It’s not often we’re all brought to our knees at the same time, but this coronavirus has done that,” said Chaplain David Carl who works as the executive director of spiritual care and education at Atrium.
As sermons move online, and you log on to Zoom for an Easter dinner, Atrium's spiritual care director says it's a good reminder of the meaning behind spring's holidays.
“In so many way it illustrates how pain and suffering, injustice, disparities, torture, even death our part of our story,” he said.
It’s the same for the Jewish community celebrating Passover. Temple Israel’s services moved online weeks ago. But the Rabbi there says having Passover celebrations online is not quite the same.
“In the past, families would invite up to 20 or 30 people in their home for a dinner. Now were instructing them to not have people over except if they live in the house," Rabbi Howard Siegel.
Most churches and synagogues are ramping up their online services to make sure people still have a sense of tradition during these confusing times, knowing it’s for the greater good.
“By doing what we should be doing, by closing our doors in a sense, to the people in the outside, which is totally against the holiday. But by doing so, we’re going to get to celebrate this holiday next year,” said Siegel.
Ramadan starts in a few weeks, which will also be affected like Easter and Passover celebrations.
