Fundraiser started by former nurse has raised more than $64K to feed local healthcare workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than $64,000 has been raised after a former hospital nurse decided to start a fundraiser to raise enough meals to provide 100 meals a day to local frontline healthcare workers for the as long as possible during the COVID-19 crisis.
The GoFundMe page, named #CLTStrong: Feeding the Frontline, which was started by 28-year-old Caroline Elliott, says the mission is to support Charlotte restaurants by purchasing meals there and giving the food to healthcare workers during this unprecedented time.
Since March 26, when the fundraiser was ignited, $64,398 has been raised, as of late Friday afternoon. The goal, currently, is to raise $75,000.
Elliott is now a fertility nurse and is determined to help feed her follow healthcare workers as they work around the clock to manage the extra strain put on hospitals by the coronavirus.
Elliott said she was floating the idea around last week and it just took off from there.
She said all the funds “will be used to purchase meals from our local restaurants for our healthcare heroes in Charlotte.”
On March 22, Elliott made a call to Inizio Pizza for a couple dozen pizzas.
“We were so honored to have been able to feed the hard-working staff at CMC!” said Inizio Pizza in an Instgram post. “100 pizzas to be exact 🍕.”
The GoFundMe has attracted attention from all over the world.
“If you have a special place in your heart for any of our local spots, please reach out,” said Elliott, who is also making sure those restaurants and their employees are being taken care of. “All orders are also including 20% gratuity.”
