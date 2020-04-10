Frost and freeze for Saturday morning; FIRST ALERT Sunday into early Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Frost Advisory is in effect through early Saturday morning for the Charlotte Metro area, with freezing temperatures likely for the NC mountains and areas north of I-40.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
A First Alert is in effect for Sunday into early Monday with widespread rain and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Mild temperatures continue for next week.
Tonight will feature clear skies and cold temperatures, with the NC mountains likely seeing temperatures in the 20s, with Piedmont having temperatures in the 30s.
Saturday will be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s from the mountains, to upper 60s across Piedmont.
Easter Sunday morning will start off mostly cloudy with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s.
As we continue through the day on Sunday, rain showers are expected to increase in coverage through the day, with thunderstorms possible, as a warm front lifts into the region.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 65 degrees. Rain showers are expected to continue and become heavy at times as we go from Sunday night into Monday morning.
A cold front is expected to move across the Carolinas Monday morning with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Any severe thunderstorm will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.
Rain and storms are expected to diminish by midday Monday with clearing skies Monday afternoon.
Monday morning will start off with low temperatures around 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Milder temperatures return for midweek next week, with high temperatures back into the low to mid-60s Tuesday through Thursday.
Another round of scattered rain showers will be possible for Wednesday with drier weather Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures are expected to be pleasant for next Friday, with highs around 70 degrees.
Stay weather aware through Easter Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
