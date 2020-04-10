Four residents at Ballantyne nursing home diagnosed with coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four residents at a Ballantyne nursing home have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Pavilion Health Center leaders announced Friday.
The outbreak happened at the Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore on Providence Road W near Community House Road. Three of the four residents were diagnosed with the virus on April 2. The tests were sent out March 26.
“The diagnosed residents’ families and physicians have been informed as have public health officials,” facility leaders say. “All four residents are doing well.”
None of the residents have experienced respiratory distress, facility officials say. Two of the residents do not have symptoms and two have mild symptoms.
The infected residents are being treated in-place and are isolated in private rooms on a designated hall.
Pavilion staff says they’ve been treating all facility residents under “enhanced precautions,” wearing masks, gowns, gloves and goggles. “All of our staff remain symptom-free and are screened prior to working each day,” facility leaders say.
The facility says it will continue to restrict visitation due to the spread of the coronavirus, but family is encouraged to cal and check in on family members at the facility, and connect virtually.
“We want you to know that we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of infection,” facility leaders say. “This is a difficult time for everyone. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”
Wednesday, Mecklenburg County health officials confirmed outbreaks at two nursing home facilities and said they were investigating a possible third.
An “outbreak," according to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris, is considered as “two or more individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.”
North Carolina officials said there are a total of 21 outbreaks across the entire state, 18 of which are at long-term care facilities.
“What I want to re-emphasize is that a month and half to two months ago we worked with our long-term care facilities in this community to restrict visitation and to do the things we know will help them maintain the safety and health of their population.” Harris said. “They have been doing this in very strict ways - we’ve been working with them on that. They’re communicating with us regularly.”
She added that the facilities are doing what they need to do to protect the rest of their residents.
Harris confirmed the outbreak during a Mecklenburg County press conference as the county reported nine coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of cases in the county climbed to 861 Thursday, according to NCDHHS.
The total number of cases in North Carolina was at 3,651 as of Thursday afternoon, with 65 reported deaths.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that is designed to provide protective measures at North Carolina nursing homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order came day after the coronavirus outbreak at two Mecklenburg County long-term care facilities.
Cooper issued mandatory orders that prevent gatherings in common spaces at nursing homes, such as dining rooms and group activities.
The order also requires all nursing home employees to weather facemasks, and for all facilities across the state to screen for signs of sickness in workers and residents.
“We strongly encourage other long-term facilities to follow the same guidance,” Cooper said. "We are focusing efforts on these congregate care institutions since the nature of the virus makes them easy targets for outbreaks."
Nursing homes across the state have already been ordered to limit visitors. In fact, visitors are only permitted if a resident is close to dying.
